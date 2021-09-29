Diabetic Retinopathy Market Size by 2028 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News

Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing incidences of blindness among people with severe diabetic conditions are expected to fuel the global market growth

Market Size – USD 8,579.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.10%, Market Trends – New product launches and increasing R&D activities

he global diabetic retinopathy market size is expected to reach USD by 14.95 Billion 2028 at a CAGR of 7.10%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, increasing cases of diabetic retinopathy among diabetic patients, and growing preferences for technologically advanced and minimally invasive procedures are among the major factors responsible for the growth of the global diabetic retinopathy market in the upcoming years. Booming geriatric population worldwide and their growing susceptibility to chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and sleep disorders further boost market growth to a significant extent.

Diabetic retinopathy is a severe medical condition in which diabetes affects the eyes. The principal cause of diabetic retinopathy is damage to the blood vessels of the light-sensitive tissue of the retina. The most common symptoms of this condition include blurred vision, fluctuating vision, dark or empty areas in the vision, impaired color vision, and vision loss. Excessive amount of sugar in blood leads to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels of the retina and hamper blood supply. Mild-to-moderate cases of diabetic retinopathy may be treated with the help of effective diabetes management; however, advanced cases require laser treatment or surgical procedures.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Novartis AG, Bayer Healthcare, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., ThromboGenics, Actavis Plc, Sirnaomics, Genentech, Alimera Sciences, Glycadia Pharmaceuticals, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Group, and BCN Peptides

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Mild

Moderate

Severe

Disease Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy

Management (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Anti-VEGF

Intraocular steroid injection

Laser surgery

Vitrectomy

Distribution channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Eye clinics

Hospitals

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Ambulatory surgical centers

Other

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Diabetic Retinopathy market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

