Digital Pathology Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028

Factors contributing to the high CAGR are ease of consultation, increasing implementation of digital pathology and rising prevalence of cancer. Further, technological advancements, product launches, collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions are anticipated to fuel the overall market growth of global digital pathology market across the globe

Market Size – USD 540.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

Based on current analysis the global digital pathology market was valued at USD 540.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,432.4 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2%. Digital pathology is an innovation predominantly committed to improve operational efficiency, minimization of laboratory expenses, enhanced productivity, improving treatment decisions and patient care. Interpretation of pathology information generated from a digitized glass slide is known as digital pathology. Virtual microscopy is a part of digital pathology which enables to practice converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, shared and analyzed on a computer monitor. Digital pathology is presently considered as one of the most promising areas of diagnostic medicine in order to achieve accurate, feasible and faster diagnosis, prognosis and prediction of cancer and other important diseases. Market drivers for digital pathology market are growing applications of digital pathology, ease of consultation, increasing implementation of digital pathology to boost lab efficiency, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing interventions by governments and initiatives by key industry players.

Rigid regulatory requirements, high cost of systems and sampling errors are some factors that are anticipated to hold back the global digital pathology market during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to, technological progressions, R&D investments and continuous government support.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Key findings from the report

There were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2028. Due to increase in the chances of survival, it is expected to increase the market revenue of digital pathology

Biotech and pharma companies are predicted to showcase a stable growth during the forecast period. The growth is credited to enlarged use of digital pathology in drug development, oncology clinical trials, and preclinical GLP pathology. Cumulative occurrence of cancer and demand for better treatment options is further fueling the market

Teleconsultation segment in applications of digital pathology market is estimated to account for the highest share of 45.8% in the market due to accessibility to patients in remote areas with specialist pathological consultation

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the digital pathology market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 13.4%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

Owing to increasing adoption of digital pathology solution worldwide, the scanners segment is expected to dominate the digital pathology market with growing CAGR of 11.7%

In 2020, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States and it is anticipated that approximately 609,640 people will die from the disease. Thus, it is likely to prosper the digital pathology market due to high prevalence of the target disease

Roughly 38.4% of men and women are likely to be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. In 2017, it was estimated that around 15,270 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,790 died of the disease

Digital Pathology Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

scanners

software

communication systems

slide management systems

storage systems

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Human pathology

Veterinary pathology

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Teleconsultation

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and development

Cancer cell detection

Others

End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

Pathology labs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

