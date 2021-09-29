Arthroscopy Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report 2028

Rise in global geriatric population and increasing adoption of technologically advanced arthroscopy tools and devices are the key factors contributing to market growth

Market Size – USD 4,571.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growing preferences for minimally invasive surgical procedures

The global arthroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 7,506.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global market revenue is expected to grow at an exponential rate due to rapidly growing geriatric population, increasing number of arthroscopic procedures being performed worldwide, and rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Growing incidences of road accidents and sports-related injuries, increasing preferences for minimally invasive surgeries and technological innovations in arthroscopic procedures are other key factors driving the global arthroscopy market to a major extent.

Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure for treatment of joint problems. This procedure helps in the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems and involves the use of a camera to take a close look at the affected joint areas including knee, shoulder, ankle, elbow, wrist, or hip. Arthroscopy is usually performed on an outpatient basis and is used to treat conditions such as loose bone fragments, damaged or torn cartilage, inflamed joint linings, torn ligaments, or scarring within joints. This surgical procedure allows surgeons to repair joint damage using pencil-thin surgical equipment inserted through small incisions.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Stryker, Arthex Inc., DePuy Synthes Co., Arthrotek Inc., Smith & Nephew, and ConMed Corp.

The report segments the Arthroscopy market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Arthroscopy Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopy Shavers

Visualization Systems

Fluid Management

Radio Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Knee

Shoulder

Spine

Hip

Wrist

Temporomandibular Joints

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers and clinics

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



