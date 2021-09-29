Cell Surface Markers Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

The technological advancements in the health care sector, increased in rate of occurrence of cancer, and rise in investment in research and developments in neurobiology is boosting the market for cell surface markers.
Market Size – USD 609.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.54%, Market Trends –Development in healthcare diagnosis and prognosis.
The Global Cell Surface Markers Market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector have primarily fueled the growth of the market. Integration of additional parameters to traditional instruments that can help in in-depth analysis in biotechnological R&D is boosting the growth of the market. The expansion of the market has also been the result of, increased investments by key players of the market for instrumental advancements with, automated techniques and solutions for disease identification and prognosis. One of such mentionable improvements in the market in 2020 is the significant investment made by GenScript, one of the key players of the market, on the project- Novel HIV Vaccine. Such emphasis on the enhancement of Novel HIV Vaccine and the associated rise in the number of researches is also boosting the growth of the cell surface markers market.
Changes in lifestyle have resulted in the increased occurrence of oncological and cell-associated diseases that demands advancements in monoclonal antibody generation and production. The increased need for improvements in antibody generation and production is having a positive impact on the growth of the market.
The global Cell Surface Markers market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Leading companies operating in the global Cell Surface Markers market
Janssen Diagnostics, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Bio-Techne, Genscript, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Qiagen N.V.
The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.
Cell Surface Markers Market Segmentation:
Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- T Cell Surface Markers
- NK Cell Surface Markers
- B Cell Surface Markers
- Monocyte Cell Surface Markers
- Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Antibodies
- Pcr Arrays
Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Rats
- Mice
- Others
Instrument and Reagent Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Flow Cytometer
- Reagents and Kits
- Hematology Analyzers
Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Research Applications
- Drug Discovery
- Stem Cell Research
- Immunology
- Medical Applications
- Oncology
End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
- Clinical Testing Laboratories & Hospitals
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
Key Regional Markets:
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
Key findings in the report:
- Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
- Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
- Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
- New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
- Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global Cell Surface Markers market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
