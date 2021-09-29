Vapor Recovery Unit Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2021–2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Vapor Recovery Unit Market Report

The global Vapor recovery unit market was valued at USD 913.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,340.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%. The study of Vapor recovery includes recovery of fuel and gasoline vapors from storage tanks, which restrict the escape of vapors into the atmosphere. The unit is to restrict, store, withdraw vapors from storage tanks. This process is done in filling stations to reduce explosive fumes and pollution. Use of vapor recovery unit would reduce harmful methane emissions from the crude oil storage tanks. The vapor recovery unit is expected to expand due to several countries regulating the use of the vapor recovery unit to curb the increasing environmental pollution.

Underground crude oil contains many lighter hydrocarbons in solution. When the oil is brought to the surface and processed, many of the dissolved lighter hydrocarbons (as well as water) are removed through a series of high-pressure and low-pressure separators. The crude oil is then injected into a storage tank to await sale and transportation off site; the remaining hydrocarbons in the oil are emitted as vapors into the tank. The same principles apply for condensate, which accumulates as a result of the conditions within the pipelines and is removed ahead of the first compressor station. The recovered condensate, which contains dissolved light hydrocarbons, is routed to a storage tank where the dissolved light hydrocarbons are emitted as vapors. These vapors are either vented, flared, or recovered by vapor recovery units (VRUs).

Stringent environmental legislations on Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions are playing a key role in the adoption of vapor recovery units in end-use industries. Use of solvents in industries leads to VOC emission. To reduce this, the vapor recovery unit is installed on various petroleum and other end-use industries. Key market players in vapor recovery unit manufacturing are opting for mergers and acquisitions to increase their manufacturing capabilities to drive the market growth. Environmental regulations for the reduction in hydrocarbon emissions into the atmosphere to improve air quality and operational safety is expected to remain the major driver for the growth of the vapor recovery unit market. The material used to design and engineer vapor recovery units and their installation is capital-intensive; thus, high installation and maintenance costs of vapor recovery units act as a restraint for the market growth.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Vapor Recovery Unit Market:

HY-BON/EDI, PSG Dover, AEREON, Petrogas Systems, John Zink Company, LLC, Cimarron Energy Inc., Wintek Corporation, Accel Compression Inc., and Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems, LLC

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the vapor recovery unit market on the basis of application end use, and region:

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Processing

Storage

Transportation

Railcar loading

Pipeline

End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Brewery and food processing

Landfills

Oil and gas

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Other end users

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

