Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2027

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is forecast to reach USD 17.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Raw materials used to manufacture lithium-ion battery are limited, whereas the demand is sky high from different end-users such as automotive, power, and consumer electronics, among others. Furthermore, the materials used in the batteries are hazardous to the environment. Reusing the utilized materials in the lithium-ion battery further helps in the preservation of resources; hence, the market for lithium-ion battery recycling is gaining popularity throughout the world.

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is influenced by the rising demand for electric as well as hybrid electric vehicles where lithium-ion batteries are used extensively. Adoption of these vehicles results in a price hike of battery materials such as cobalt and lithium, hence making the recycling of lithium-ion battery industries more profitable.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for market growth while factors such as safety issues while storage and transportation of spent batteries pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the lithium-ion battery recycling market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of recycling process.

The Asia Pacific is a key region for the lithium-ion battery recycling market and is forecasted to grow at a very fast rate during the forecast period. Established lithium-ion battery manufacturers in the region, especially in China and the government regulations in which the manufacturers are responsible for setting up facilities to collect and recycle spent batteries are likely to fuel the market for lithium-ion battery recycling in the region.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2033

Leading Companies operating in the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market:

Umicore, Glencore, Retriev Technologies, Raw Materials Company, American Zinc Recycling (INMETCO), Battery Recycling Made Easy, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, and 4R Energy Corp among others.

The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market on the basis of battery type, technology, end-use industries, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hydrometallurgical Process

Pyrometallurgy Process

Mechanical Process

End-use Industries Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Marine

Power

Industrial

Others

Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2033

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market size

2.2 Latest Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market key players

3.2 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market report:

In-depth analysis of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

To know more about the “Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lithium-ion-battery-recycling-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Formwork Market Analysis

Calibration Equipment Market Overview

Tunnel Boring Machine Market Revenue

Centerless Grinding Market Size

Booster Pump Market Share

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market Overview

Aluminum Plate Market Revenue

Booster Pump Market Size

Chain Block Market Share

Climate Test Chamber Market Growth

https://clarkcountyblog.com/