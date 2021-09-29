Residential Energy Management (REM) Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2026

The global residential energy management (REM) market is forecast to reach USD 107.42 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Energy management systems are implemented to save energy by reducing energy consumption. The demand for energy management systems in the residential sector is increasing at a high rate. REMS allows residents to significantly reduce utility costs across the board, including cooling, heating, lighting, and water. The system tracks detailed usage over time and stores it within its centralized digital repository so that the residents can always have access to the building’s historical energy data. This allows them to budget better for energy usage based on time of year, weather, and so on.

The growing adoption of smart grid services is another factor driving the market. Several government regulations and policies across the globe on the utilization of renewable energy and reduction of carbon emissions are the fundamental factors driving the popularity of smart grids. Moreover, the rise in power outages and high costs associated with it is regulating the need for better and efficient energy management solutions for residential applications. This shift will lead to the need for energy management systems to monitor the power consumption and help the industry to gain valuable information on their functioning.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

General Electric Company, Elster Group, Landis+Gyr AG, Itron Incorporate, Opower Incorporate, Schneider Electric SE, Aclara Technologies LLC, Silver Spring Network, Tendril Networks, Inc., and AlertMe.com Ltd, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Residential Energy Management (REM) market on the basis of platform, component, communication technology, application, hardware, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

Energy Analytics

Energy Management Platform (EMP)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Sensors

Controllers

Software

Batteries

Display Devices

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Smart Appliances

Smart Plugs

Smart Meters

Load Control Switches

Smart Thermostat

In-House Displays

Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Z-Wave

Wireless M-Bus

Home Plugs

Threads

Others

Hardware Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Gateways

Load Control Switches (LCS)

Demand Response (DR) Devices

HVAC Control Devices

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Residential Energy Management (REM) market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Residential Energy Management (REM) market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

