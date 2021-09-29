Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2028

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Report

The global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market was valued at USD 1,012.8 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,401.5 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.06%. The drinking water scarcity problem exists almost all over these days. The reasons behind it are the unavailability of resources and the lack in the proper management of the accessible water supply system by the concerned organizations. Also, a significant amount of water lost due to leakage on the network. For example, in the context of Nepal, roughly 40 % of drinking water is lost due to leakage, indicating a weak distribution system in Kathmandu. Proper management of available water supply with an automated monitoring system is therefore highly desirable to address the crux of the drinking scarcity problem. Recently, information and communication technology (ICT) has gained interest in the field of drinking water management also for automated monitoring. Among various techniques to detect the underground leaks, acoustic sensing equipment are simple and sensitive enough to record the stress waves created by leakage in high-pressure pipes. There are various techniques for localizing leaks. These machines can include pinpoint listening devices directly on the base. Once a leak happens in a pipe, liquid runs outside through the hole creating a pressure wave with frequency in the audio range. The energy produced from the leak transmitted within the pipe through the water, which in turn makes mechanical vibration on the surface of the pipes. An underground acoustic sensor attached to the outer surface of the pipe can be used to pick up these vibrations. Correlating devices like pickup accelerometers listen to two different points to detect the leak location. An underground acoustic sensor attached to the outer surface of the pipeline can be used to pick up these vibrations.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market:

Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada, Honeywell International Inc, Pure Technologies, Atmos International, Aqua Leak Detection LLC, Mueller Water Products Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

The Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market based on

Equipment (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Ultrasonic

Smart ball,

Magnetic Flux

Fiber Optic

Others

Pipe Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Metallic Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Stainless Steel Pipes

Aluminum Pipes

Other Metal Pipes

Non-Metallic Pipes

Plastic Pipes

Glass Pipes

Others

Solution (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Leak Detection

Pipeline Break Detection

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Muncipal

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

