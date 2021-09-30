Atherectomy Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2026

High prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, change in lifestyles and a rise in the geriatric population are the key factors contributing to the CAGR in the forecasted period.

Market Size – USD 1.12 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – continuous research and development for launch of new, more efficient devices for better accuracy.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Atherectomy market was valued at USD 1.12 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Atherectomy is a procedure to remove plaque from an artery. Removing plaque makes the artery wider so the blood can flow more freely to the muscles. This procedure is used to treat peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. The procedure is sometimes performed on patients with very hard plaque or on patients who have already had an angioplasty and stents but still have plaque blocking the blood flow. The procedure is specifically designed to treat narrowing in arteries caused by peripheral artery diseases. It is a frequently opted alternative to Angioplasty. The surgery is not too costly either making it an apt alternative to angioplasty. The surgery is quicker than the traditional open surgery and thus is preferred by most. In addition, it is a faster and a simpler procedure to perform and therefore is advised by many surgeons.

After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development.

Top Players in the Global Atherectomy Market:

Phillips Healthcare, Bayer AG, BARD Peripheral Vascular Inc., Boston Scientific, Medtronics, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. and Avinger Inc

Atherectomy Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Excisional

Transluminal

Laser

Rotational

Orbital

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Peripheral Artery Diseases

Coronary Artery Disease

Neurovascular Disease

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Medical Research Institutes

Cardiac Catherization Lab

Other

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Minimal invasiveness has been attracting the attention of many in the recent times. Since Atherectomy is one of the major types of minimal intrusive treatments, there has been a spur of growth in the demand for this procedure. Increasing cases of peripheral artery diseases and coronary artery diseases, has triggered research and development initiatives to develop several innovative solutions for the treatment purposes, which lays a foundation for future growth.

A lot of research and development is being carrying out continuously for launching novel, improved devices in the market has been encouraging demand for the Atherectomy market.

The biggest factor attracting the market is its minimal invasiveness. With the rising preference of the people to opt for minimal invasive surgeries has been the key factor propelling the market.

Excisional or Directional Atherectomy dominates the market with the largest market share of around 42.4% and is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% owing to its technologically advanced nature. This is followed by Rotational Atherectomy with a market share of 25.4% and a CAGR of 6.4%

The Peripheral Artery Disease dominates the market for treatment due to the rise in the cases of PAD. This is followed by Coronary Artery diseases.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing sector with a CAGR of 7.1%. The continuous development in the emerging countries has led to better medical infrastructures. The governments of various emerging economies have been providing medical aids to the people to promote minimally invasive surgeries. This has further increased the demand for Atherectomy in such regions.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share due to the continuous technological advancements and research and development for developing better and more efficient devices for the procedure. North America is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9%.

Europe follows North America with the second largest market share. The rising cardiovascular problems among the people and the preference of the people for minimally invasive procedures have increased the demand for Atherectomy in this region. The region is expected to continue its growth at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

