Medical Packaging Films Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2028

Increasing popularity of bi-axially oriented films, and the elevated demand for sustainable packaging solutions has resulted in boosting the medical packaging films market.

Market Size – USD 6.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – The increase in the demand for bioplastic material

The global medical packaging films market size is expected to reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving medical packaging films market revenue growth is continuous focus on R&D activities by various market players. Changing consumer preference and increasing environment concerns among consumers is another factor which is opening up new avenues for the medical packaging films market. Changing consumer preference has resulted in an increasing demand for bioplastic material. For catering to such changing consumer preference and stay relevant to market demand, key players in the medical packaging films market are launching new products. For instance, in 2018, Amcor, a leading market player, launched two sustainable packaging, namely PolyInert laminates and AluFix Retort Xtra, which has gained popularity for its efficacy and enhanced consumer convenience.

Different inorganic strategies opted by market players have also resulted in spurring the growth of the overall market. In August 2018, Bemis Company, Inc. (US) was acquired by Amcor Limited in an all-stock combination. Such initiatives help in enhancing R&D capacities and increase their geographical presence, which, in a way, helps in the expansion of the overall medical packaging films market.

The global Medical Packaging Films market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Medical Packaging Films market

Berry Global Group, Renolit, DowDuPont, Amcor, Polycine GmbH, Weigao Group, 3M, Covestro AG, Wipak Group, and Glenroy.

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Medical Packaging Films Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Thermoformable Film

Metallized Film

High Barrier Film

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Others

Film Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Laminations

Coextrusions

Single films

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Tubes

Bags

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of product type, the high barrier film segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 in the medical packaging films market. Factors like increasing demand for healthcare products with extended shelf life along with the minimal scope of bacterial contamination contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

On the basis of film structure, the coextrusions segment held the largest medical packaging films market share in 2020, with the second-highest growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. This large market share of coextrusions segment is attributed to its ability to provide multilayer film structure at a lower cost as compared to other film structure.

On the basis of application, the bags segment held the largest revenue share in the medical packaging films market in 2020. The increasing demand for medical bags in healthcare sector contributes to the segment’s larger market share.

North America occupies the second-largest medical packaging films market share in 2020 and expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Presence of several key players in this region like Glenroy, 3M Company, DuPont, a mature pharmaceutical industry and increasing geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to the region’s high market revenue share.

