Medical Gas Equipment XYZ Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2026

Growing geriatric population, increasing average life expectancy, growing healthcare infrastructure and decreasing fertility, rising prevalence of pulmonary diseases, and technological advancements are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global medical gas equipment market was valued at USD 4.55 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 %. Medical gases are the life-supporting element which helps in maintaining or saving the patient’s life. It is the supply systems used by end-users to provide or create or distribute medical air in the piping system.

Growth predicts the increased number of individuals seeking treatment for respiratory disease in ambulatory surgical centers. Growing patient, coupled with cutting-edge equipment, will render a positive impact on business growth during the forecast. Rising disease burden will positively impact demand for medical air devices, thereby fueling industry growth during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in DNA sequencing and analysis will detect causative agents will propel the industrial growth. The growing influence of home healthcare facilities that provide improved convenience for various respiratory diseases will also help drive medical gas equipment industry. Due to the Helium Privatization Act in America, the Federal Helium Reserve would be shut down, and the resources would be handed over to the private sector, which would restrain the industrial growth.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Amico Corp., BeaconMedæs, Gentec Corp., Linde Gas, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Ohio Medical, Powerex and Praxair Inc.

Medical Gas Equipment Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Air Compressors

Masks

Vacuum Systems

Manifolds

Outlets

Valves and Hose Assemblies

Alarm Systems

Cylinders

Flowmeters

Regulators

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutions

Home Healthcare

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Medical Gas Equipment market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

