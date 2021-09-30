Sintered Steel Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2021–2027

The Global Sintered Steel market is forecast to reach USD 31.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector is projected to witness a surging growth in the construction sector and among autonomous vehicles manufactures during the forecast period, which would be particularly observable during the first three quarters of 2020. Continuous growth of the automotive sector, increasing demand for durable raw materials with low material waste would support the demand for the steel in automotive sector. Increasing emphasis on infrastructural development as a means of coping up with the economic impact of COVID-19, in various nations like China, would support the growth of the sector in the coming years.

The COVID-19 Impact: The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in emphasizing on exploring the scopes for application of autonomous vehicles that would foster the growth of the sector. As an instance, Neolix, has deployed its autonomous vehicles in China to provide food and medical support in areas highly affected by the virus. The pandemic has resulted in creating a strain on deliveries and logistics. As autonomous vehicles have the potential of coping up with the situation, it has resulted in growing emphasis on these vehicles. It can be established with the help of the fact that since May 2019 to January 2020, Neolix had only sold 159 orders, wherein due to the pandemic it had booked 200 order within a span of February and March 2020. Such growing demand for autonomous vehicles would in turn result in elevated demand for sintered steel, supporting the growth of the market. Furthermore, during the pandemic for addressing the immediate need healthcare support and in the strategies of coping up with the economic impact of the epidemic, various nations like China, has been emphasizing on infrastructural development. As an instance, in order to provide with medical support to COVID-19 positive patients, Leishenshan Hospital was built in China within 10 days. The nation is also considering infrastructural development as a means of overcoming the economic impact of the pandemic. Such initiatives by various nations in the upcoming time would foster the growth of the sector.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Sintered Steel Market:

Hitachi Chemical, Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited, Samvardhana Motherson Group, GKN PLC, Schunk Sinter Metals, The Miba Group, ASCO Sintering Co., Sintercom India Limited, AMES Sintered Metallic Components, and Capstan Inc.

The Global Sintered Steel Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Sintered Steel market according to Product Type, Process, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

Conventional Manufacturing

Powder Forged Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing (AM)

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & transportation

Electrical

Industrial

Construction

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Sintered Steel market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Sintered Steel market size

2.2 Latest Sintered Steel market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Sintered Steel market key players

3.2 Global Sintered Steel size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Sintered Steel market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Sintered Steel market report:

In-depth analysis of the Sintered Steel market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

