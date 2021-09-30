Flooring Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2027

The Flooring Market is forecast to reach USD 536.52 billion by 2027, according to the new report by Reports and Data. Rapid urbanization has created a trend of remodelling and renovation activities, boosting the flooring market demand. Along with the increasing investments in the construction industry, the increase in infrastructure to keep up with changes in the lifestyle leads to raising the requirements. Product innovation and customization are a few parameters that drive the growth of the market and increases demand in public. But with the upgraded lifestyle, the importance of health and environment has risen, damping the market’s demand.

The volatile cost of the raw material represents a near headache. With another recession looming and growing global trade war, the fluctuating pricing of the raw material has become a challenge for the market, making the manufacturing and supply unpredictable. This not only hinders the manufacturers but the whole market due to the rise in the final product pricing.

Developing nations across the globe have made their focus on increasing investments in the construction business and also develop infrastructure, growing the scope for the flooring market. Asia-pacific region accounts for the drastic development in the market, followed by North America. The major developing countries in the region, owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, influences the demand to a great extent.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Flooring market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Flooring market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Mohawk Industries, Inc., Tarkett S.A., AFI Licencing, Burke Flooring Products Inc., Forbo Flooring, Shaw Industries, Inc., Interface Inc., Gerflor, Polyflor, Mannington Mills, Inc.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Flooring market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Flooring Market based on the product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soft Covering Flooring

Resilient Flooring

Non-Resilient Flooring

Seamless Flooring

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale and Distributor Business Trend

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

