Steel Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2021–2028

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Steel Market Report

The global steel market size is expected to reach USD 1,117.47 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing demand from shipbuilding industry and oil and gas field is driving global steel market revenue growth.

Steel is an alloy which is produced through combination of iron and other elements. It is an essential raw material for production of high-strength boards, rectangular tubing, and other building components. Steel in the form of sheets is used in automotive applications, and beams and pillars in construction works. Consumption of steel scrap alone was approximately 491 million metric tons in 2019. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, coupled with increased government and private investment in infrastructure is fueling market revenue growth.

Steel is noninflammable and resists warping or buckling, so it is a prime choice for areas which are prone to earthquakes. It has uniform quality and strength and continuous advancement in the material makes it very popular in construction. Usage of steel frame construction lowers the cost of insurance as well. Steel is the world’s most important construction and engineering material and is used in almost all industries. The material is also environment friendly. It can also be recycled again and again without loss in properties, which makes it an ideal solution for sustainable growth.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on all markets was extreme. and although it halted work in automotive and construction sectors – which are major end-use industries of steel – for a period of time, the industry recovered due to improvement in China’s economy.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Steel Market:

ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, Hebei Iron and Steel Group, Baosteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, Posco, Jiangsu Shagang, Tata Steel Group, Hyundai Steel Company, and JFE Steel Corporation.

The Global Steel Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Steel market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Steel market based on type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Structural steel products

Shipbuilding

Pipes

Petrochemical Wells

Wires

Fittings

Kitchen Appliances

Furniture

Rods

Escalator

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Infrastructure and Construction

Equipment

Automobile Sector

Domestic and Electric Appliances

Defense

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Steel Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Steel market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

