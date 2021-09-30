Bolts Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The global Bolts market is forecast to reach USD 52.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the increase in the adoption of automated bolt fastening systems, along with the rise in the application of alloy and carbon bolts in various industries. Technological developments that pertain to the manufacturing of lightweight bolts are expected to increase the demand for the market, as these find multiple applications in the industries.

Increasing infrastructure developments due to the increasing populations and rising disposable incomes, especially in the developing countries, is leading to an increase in the construction of commercial and residential buildings, which in turn, leads to a surge in demand for bolts. In the developed countries like the US, there is an increase in demand for bolts, due to the growing number of large-scale infrastructure projects, which boost the construction industry, and in turn, the bolts market.

The growth in the automotive industry is also leading to a growing demand for bolts as these are used in almost all automobile manufacturing processes. The demand for the bolts market is likely to be hampered due to the increasing demand for substitutes, such as adhesives and pressure-sensitive tapes for bonding applications and NVH applications in heavy machinery equipment.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Amardeep Steel, Rockford Fastener, Inc., KD Bolts, Inc., Kalisma Bolts Pvt. Ltd., B. Stainless Steel, Keller & Kalmbach GmbH, Reyher, Würth Industrie Service GmbH & Co. KG., Fastenal Company, and Fabory, among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Bolts market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bolts market on the basis of Type, Application, Grade, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Half Screw Bolts

Full Screw Bolts

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plumbing Products

Furniture

Motor and Pumps

Garden and Lawn

Home Appliances

Aerospace

Automotive

Heavy Machine Equipment

Petrochemical

Construction

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Grade 5.8

Grade 8.8

Grade 10.9

Grade 12.9

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Bolts Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Bolts market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

