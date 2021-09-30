Non-Resilient Flooring Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2027

The global Non-resilient Flooring market is forecasted to reach USD 330.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A non-resilient floor is durable, and non-elastic, water-resistant. Similar to durable flooring, a non-resilient floor is costly but is much cheaper and easier to maintain. There is also a range of textures, colors, and patterns that remain a widely requested market choice for residential and commercial buildings. Most facilities are using non-resilient flooring, as its efficiency, beauty, and value remain constant. Costs of raw materials have affected the industry significantly.

Owing to the various developments in digital printing technology, the constant production of creative and flexible flooring products is driving the growth of the global non-resilient flooring industry. Growth in the construction sector and growing urbanization are also some of the factors driving the growth of worldwide demand. However, fluctuations in prices of raw materials with reduced margins can increase the prices of ceramic products, and this can impede the growth of the industry.

Continuous production for the manufacture of flexible and innovative flooring products is expected to have a positive impact on the overall growth of the industry due to the developments in digital printing technologies. Variation of the product in terms of design and sizes provided by the manufacturers is expected to have a positive market effect.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market:

Ceramic Saloni, China Ceramics, Crossville Inc., Dal Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Inc., Porcelanosa Group, and RAK Ceramic among others.

The Global Non-Resilient Flooring Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Non-resilient Flooring market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ceramic Tiles

Stones

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retailer Distribution Channel

Wholesaler & Distributor Business Trend

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

