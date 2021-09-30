Welding Consumables Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Welding Consumables market is forecasted to reach USD 23.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for advanced welding technologies in high-end manufacturing applications should have a positive impact on the market. Besides, an increasing number of construction projects in the emerging economies are expected to support market growth.

Increasing advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors are expected to introduce new products with improved durability and performance that could stimulate the market. These products facilitate the welding mechanism and are therefore popular in small and large scale welding applications. In 2019, the building and construction applications segment accounted for the largest market share, while the automotive and transportation segment is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The high-performance welding with smooth finishes and secure handling offered by these products is widely used for several welding technologies such as arc, oxy-fuel, resistance, and laser beam. These technologies are expected to experience significant growth due to benefits such as deep weld penetration and minimum weld area. Laser beam technology is expected to experience a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The technology provides concentrated heat, which can be used for narrow and deep welds.

Key industry participants focus on optimizing business growth by providing welding consumables to original equipment manufacturers in the country. The market is characterized by intense competition, in which players offer consumables as well as other products and technologies.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Welding Consumables market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Welding Consumables market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Colfax Corporation, Veostalpine AG, Air Liquide Welding Ltd., The Lincoln Electric Company, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Obara Corporation, Weld Mold Company, Welding Alloys Group, CenterLine Holdings Inc., and ESAB, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Welding Consumables market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Welding Consumables market on the basis of Product, Technology, End-Use, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

Saw Wires and Fluxes

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arc

Resistance

Oxy-Fuel

Laser beam

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

