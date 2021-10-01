Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast 2026

Collaborations for technological advancements in oncology, supportive government policies, trending external beam therapy, rising research and development and growing incidences of cancer are key factors contributing to high CAGR of radiotherapy motion management market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global radiotherapy motion management market was valued at USD 513.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 695.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. When conveying radiation dosages to the patients, the tumor’s movement as a result of the breathing motion may outcome into various or unpredictable measure of portion to the objective volume and the ordinary tissues which are encompassing it. This makes it important to make a framework which can control or deal with the movement of the tumor at the hour of conduct. These radiotherapy motion management are procedures carried out to avoid balance the changes developed in the tumor due to the movements inside, while operating. This technique has significant importance in oncology, it can cure cancer either alone or in combination with other types of treatments. In the current scenario, more than 50% of the oncological treatments has radiotherapy as a significant part of the complete cancer treatment. However the consistent movements in the target volume, called as intrafraction, it becomes necessary to track the position of the target each time before initiating the regular treatment procedure.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Radiotherapy Motion Management Market:

Promis Electro-Optics BV, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Brainlab, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Klarity Medical Products, Qfix, Orfit Industries NV, and others,

Radiotherapy Motion Management Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Spirometric Motion Management

Intrafraction Radiotherapy Motion Management

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Imaging Fluroscopy Slow CT Breath Hold CT Systems 4 DCT

Breath-Hold Systems Active Breathing Control Patient Controlled Spirometry Audiovisual Feedback

Respiratory Gating Methods

Abdominal compression system Forced shallow breathing Compression Plate Stereotactic body frame

Tracking External or internal markers Real time delivery systems Gating assistance systems



End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Radiation Therapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Radiation therapy center end user type segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Hospitals remains the chief revenue generating segment in global radiotherapy motion management market

Radiotherapy is a lifesaving healing technique, either utilized alone or together with different kinds of malignancy treatment. As of now, it is prescribed as a component of medical procedure for over half of oncology patients, however across the Europe, approximately 25% of individuals who need radiotherapy don’t get it. This becomes a missed opportunity and a life impacting phenomenon for cancer patients according to Yolande Lievens, the Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Ghent University Hospital, and Past-President of ESTRO.

This radiation treatment has also some side benefits other than removing the cancer cells from the body, it is found to be helpful in relieving few of the harmful symptoms in tumor cases such as bleeding.

Although the medical and technological benefits of the therapy, the technology has not being utilized to its full potential due to less accessibility. Various oncology experts suggest that it should be made a central component of cancer care policies, budgets and plans, improvements should be made in the general awareness, knowledge about the safety and benefits of healing via radiation for making sure that it can provide complete aid in patient care.

North America remains the key revenue generating geographical segment in radiotherapy motion management market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 207.2 million in 2018. Availability of research funds from public as well as private sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements for cancer associated diagnostics, rising focus on precision medicine, and rising awareness about motion management applications, are among the key factors driving the growth for radiotherapy motion management in this region

