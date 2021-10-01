Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast 2026

The growing cases of prostate cancer in the healthcare industry is propelling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7.85 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – The advent of evolved methods of treatment.

The global hormone refractory prostate cancer (HRPCA) market is forecast to reach USD 15.64 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hormone refractory prostate cancer (HRPCA), also known as Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC), is a particular type of cancer that recurs even after hormonal therapy. It has been categorized under prostate cancer in present times. Due to the low deliverance of clinical needs associated with limited survival periods, HRPCA prevalence is intensified along with fast-emerging treatment methodologies. The global HRPCA market is anticipated to witness unprecedented growth. Most prostate cancers are found during screening with a rectal exam or prostate-specific blood test. Initially, prostate cancers don’t show any symptoms, but on advancing stages, sometimes symptoms can be seen. On the situation where Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer is suspected based on the outcomes of screening tests, further tests are needed to confirm the diagnosis.

The drivers for Hormone Refractory Prostate cancer market are promising pipeline drugs, evolving methods of treatment, along with growth in patient awareness. A large untapped pool of patients would opt for the treatment of Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, which will boost the revenue in the market. On the other hand, premium drugs for Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer, limited period of survival, and indeterminate reimbursement policies would hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

AbbVie Inc., Acceleron Pharma Inc., AB Science SA, AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Boston Biomedical, Dendreon Corporation, Sanofi S.A, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) Market Segmentation:

Agents Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cytotoxic Agents

Anti-Androgens

Vaccines

Radio-Pharmaceuticals

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Immunotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPCA) market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

