Computational Biology Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Wide application of computational biology in genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and meta-genomics to understand 3D protein structural analysis, protein-protein interactions, and gene sequencing and expression along with increasing R&D in drug designing and disease modeling are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Computational Biology during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 3.15 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 21.7%, Market Trends –technological advancements, research and development of advanced computational tools

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Computational Biology market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.54 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.7%. Science is massively benefitted from data processing, such as computational biology. Computational biology is an interdisciplinary field of biology that applies computational methods for analyzing biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations, and protein samples, to discover new predictions. The computational techniques used in computational biology include analytical methods, mathematical modeling, and simulation. Moreover, new technologies such as sequencing, and high-throughput experimental methods like microarray, yeast two-hybrid, and chip-chip assays are creating enormous and increasing amounts of data that can be analyzed and processed effectively and hassle-free using computational techniques.

The global Computational Biology market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Leading companies operating in the global Computational Biology market

Chemical Computing Group, Compugen, Simulation Plus, Genedata, Certara, Insilico Biotechnology, Accelrys, Rhenovia Pharma, Entelos, Nimbus Discovery, and Rhenovia Pharma

The report further sheds light on market segmentation and regional bifurcation.

Computational Biology Market Segmentation:

Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

In-house

Contract

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Cellular & Biology Simulation Computational Genomics Database Infrastructure / Hardware Software & Services Computational Proteomics Pharmacogenomics Others

Drug discovery and disease modeling Target identification Target Validation Lead Discovery Lead Optimization

Pre-clinical drug development Pharmacokinetics Pharmacodynamics

Clinical trials Phase I Phase II Phase III

Human Body Simulation Software

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academics

Industry

Commercial

Key Regional Markets:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Thank you for reading the research report on global Computational Biology market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

