Home Infusion Therapy Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2026

Ageing demographics, rapid technological developments, increasing adoption of home infusion therapies, favourable government policies and regulations are are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Home infusion therapy during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 22.03 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Home infusion therapy

According to current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Home Infusion Therapy Market was valued at USD 22.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 38.41 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Infusion therapy involves the administration of drugs intravenously. It is prescribed when a patient’s condition is much severe and cannot be treated effectively by oral medications. Receiving this therapy in homecare settings rather than hospitals is referred to as home infusion therapy. Home infusion therapies are very cost-effective, and technological advancements have facilitated safe and effective administration of infusion therapies at home. The advantage infusion offers is that it helps deliver a precise dose of the drug quickly and efficiently, and in a well-controlled manner throughout the body. It is also used for irritating solutions; those can cause pain and even damage tissues if administered by subcutaneous or intramuscular injection.

Moving care into the home is a very important step of change in healthcare. The approach is patient-centric. Home infusion therapy let patients reduce or even totally avoid outpatient hospital visits, and allows them to resume normal routines and work behaviors while still treating their illness. Home infusion therapy works closely with the patient to ensure that such services are appropriate and in the interest of the best patient care. Moreover, the outcome of home infusion therapy is reliable. Favorable government policies and regulations, increasing geriatric population, rapid technological developments, and increasing adoption of home infusion therapies, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. High prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV, cancer, diabetes is further expected to fuel market growth. Home infusion drugs are often not readily available through standard pharmacies and comparatively higher in cost. Most are obtained through hospital pharmacies, licensed home infusion agencies, or mail-order discount drug supply companies that can express deliver the drugs directly to the patient’s home. However, increasing risk with patient’s safety and occurrence of mistakes while using infusion devices and issues related to reimbursement policies for home infusion therapy are the major hindrance for market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, JMS Co. Ltd., CareFusion Corporation, Smiths Medical and Caesarea Medical Electronics.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Home Infusion Therapy market in these key regions.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Home Infusion Therapy market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Home Infusion Therapy market.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Infusion pumps

Intravenous sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless connectors

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Anti- infective

Endocrinology

Hydration therapy

Chemotherapy

Enteral nutrition

Parenteral nutrition

Special pharmaceuticals

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



