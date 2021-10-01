Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis 2027

The growing prevalence of adverse drug reaction and toxicity is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 4.83 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 13.1%, Market Trends – Rise in drug consumption and development rates

The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to reach USD 12.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Every drug is associated with beneficial, as well as an undesirable or adverse effect. The major focus of pharmacovigilance is on adverse drug reactions (ADR), a common clinical problem, and drug toxicity. According to the studies conducted by the WHO (World Health Organization), in developed countries, nearly 5% of hospitalized patients are admitted into hospital as a result of an ADR, and 6-10% of in-patients are expected to experience a serious ADR during hospitalization. The pharmacovigilance market consists of all types of adverse events reporting conducted during clinical trials in hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare sectors. Increasing demand for acceptance and adoption of outsourcing services by healthcare companies will stimulate pharmacovigilance market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, Outsourcing eliminates the risk of business overhead costs as well as the deployment of pharmacovigilance resources.

Outsourcing strategy increases the cost-effectiveness and efficiency by relieving resource pressure on firms, thereby positively supporting the market growth. Positively shifting trends in PV outsourcing owing to increasing benefits will accelerate pharmacovigilance market growth in the coming years. Major pharmaceutical industry key players are significantly involved in extensive R&D initiatives for the development of innovative therapeutic molecules to bring out the best outcomes. This has successfully resulted in increased drug development activities over a period of time. Manufacturers are keenly focusing on remodeling their product development processes and work on the product portfolio and improvise the service provided by them in order to make an attempt to fulfill the unmet demand of patients across the globe. These factors are collectively anticipated to boost the pharmacovigilance market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2253

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Accenture, Cognizant, ArisGlobal, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, Capgemini, and ITClinical, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2253

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining

Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

In-House

Contract Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pharmacovigilance-market

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Pharmacovigilance market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2253

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

Read More Reports:-

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solution Market Size

Aminoglycosides Market Share

Insulin Pens Market Trends

Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth

Emergency Ventilator Market Key player

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]