Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2026

Rise in geriatric population, increase in number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, increase in adoption of third-generation transdermal drug delivery systems, increased investments by the government and healthcare developments are key factors contributing to high CAGR of transdermal drug delivery system during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 5.65 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced transdermal drug delivery system

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market was valued at USD 5.65 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.03 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. These systems are an excellent alternative to the oral, intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes, where medications are administered through the skin for therapeutic purposes. This industry has witnessed the development of new adhesives, molecular absorption enhancers, and penetration enhancers that are expected to improve skin permeability, which will expand the range of transdermally administrable drugs. New technology, such as the improved micro-needle supply, makes it easy to carry the drug through the skin without feeling pain. The market is divided into five categories according to the applications, namely pain management, central nervous system disorders, hormonal applications, cardiovascular diseases and other applications such as smoking cessation, vertigo and the treatment of overactive bladder. By 2018, the pain management segment is expected to represent the majority of the market for transdermal drug delivery systems. Most of this segment can be attributed to the increasing availability of transdermal products for the treatment of pain. On technology basis, the market is classified in the fields of thermal, iontophoresis, electroporation, ultrasound, electrical current, microporation, mechanical matrices, and radio frequencies. Depending on the type of distribution system, it is classified in the passive and active distribution systems. Passive administration systems are further classified as a matrix system and a repository system. Dynamic distribution systems are classified into structure, electricity, and others.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Mylan (US), UCB (Belgium), Novartis (Switzerland), and GlaxoSmithKline (UK). Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), Endo International (Ireland), and Purdue Pharma (US).

The report segments the Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Patches

Semisolid formulations

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Thermal

Iontophoresis

Electroporation

Ultrasound

Electric Current

Microporation

Mechanical Arrays

Radio Frequency

Applications Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pain Management,

Central Nervous System Disorders,

Hormonal Applications,

Cardiovascular Diseases

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



