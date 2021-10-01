Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2026

Rising geriatric population, increasing cases of joint reconstruction, increasing awareness levels among patients & healthcare professionals, and high level of healthcare expenditure, demand for minimally invasive surgery are key factors contributing to high CAGR during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 146.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Rapid Test

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market was valued at USD 146.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 327.9 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6 %. Orthopedic navigation systems are used in surgeries for the replacement of the knee, hip, spine, joints and shoulders. Complete knee arthroplasty, revision of total knee arthroplasty, kinematic evaluation and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA) are some of the applications in which these navigation systems can be used. In the case of hip surgeries, these systems can be used for total hip arthroplasty. In spinal surgeries, orthopedic navigation systems can be used to treat defects caused by degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, fractures and spondylolisthesis. The growth in the medical tourism is expected to be one of the main trends that will gain popularity in the orthopedic navigation system market. Orthopedic navigation systems include intraoperative effect and preoperative planning to represent three-dimensional computer images in a relatively durable anatomy that are image-guided operating systems. Increased cases of joint reconstruction fuel market growth. The popularity of orthopedic navigation systems has increased among surgeons in developed countries due to more convenience of the system over traditional imaging techniques such as X-ray. The cost-effective solutions and increased awareness are factors expected to boost the growth of orthopedic navigation systems market in the near future. In addition, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation based on Types:

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Electromagnetic

Optical

Radiography

Fluoroscopy-based

Image-less

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Knee surgeries

Spine surgeries

Hip surgeries

Joint replacement surgeries

Shoulder replacement surgeries

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



