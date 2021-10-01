Neurostimulation Devices Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing number of unmet medical needs, increasing evidences of neurological diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Neurostimulation Devices during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 4.98 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Neurostimulation Devices

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neurostimulation Devices market was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4 %. Neurostimulation Devices – Neurostimulator or Neurostimulation are equipment that is used for neuromodulation. The process of making use of an implantable medical device to alter and modulate neural activities for therapeutic purposes is called neuromodulation. The recent emergence of Neurostimulation Devices as a neural activity modulator is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, market leaders, as well as emerging players, are developing mechanisms that can be used for neural activities modulation. For instance, Medtronic plc US-based medical device company launched EnterraII gastric neurostimulator, a programmable device that generates mild electrical pulses for gastric electrical stimulation to treat chronic, intractable nausea and vomiting due to gastroparesis.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Medtronic PLC, BioControl Medical, St. Jude Medical, Spinal Modulation, Boston Scientific Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Cochlear, Cyberonics, Inc., and Nevro Corp.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Electric Stimulators

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Implantable

External

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals/Clinics

Cognitive Care Centers

Research Institutes

Others

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Neurostimulation Devices market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

