Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2027

The global Steel Pipes and Tubes market is forecast to reach USD 278.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising demand from the oil and gas industry. New and upcoming oil and natural gas projects are also leading to an increase in the demand for the steel pipes and tubes market.

Wind turbines, batteries, medical equipment, plastics, detergents, packaging, and tires, require petrochemical for their operation, and rising demand for these products is leading to a rise in the demand for Steel Pipes and Tubes because these are used in petrochemical plants. The increase in industrial production is also propelling the demand for the market because seamless steel tubes are used extensively in the construction of machinery and equipment.

Even though there is a rising demand from various industries, market growth can get hampered due to the availability of substitutes. These substitutes include plastic pipes made of UPVC, HDPE, Polypropylene, and Polyethylene as these materials lightweight, corrosion-resistant and have higher strength. Thus, these are preferably used in low and medium pressure areas.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

VALLOUREC, Essar Steel, Hyundai Steel, Steel Authority of India Limited, Rama Steel Tubes Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, and Arcelor Mittal, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Steel Pipes and Tubes Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Steel Pipes and Tubes market on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes

Electric Resistance Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes

Seamless Steel Pipes and Tubes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas

Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Engineering

Power Plants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Offline Stores

Online Stores (E Commerce)

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Steel Pipes and Tubes market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Steel Pipes and Tubes market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

