Fiberglass Flooring Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2021–2027

The global Fiberglass Flooring market is forecast to reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Innovation in technology and trouble-free installation advances in the floor covering sector are expected to widen industry size over the years. The key drivers of the market are rising demand in the construction industry, as well as shifting customer lifestyles and increasing competition for insulation. The market is driven by growing consumer demand for flooring, and people ‘s increased buying power. Its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendliness are attracting major consumers, increasing overall potential customers.

Fiberglass flooring is widely used in educational, institutional, healthcare / hospital, hospitality, light fiberglass, light industrial, office, retail / shops, transportation / public venues, and others. As the market for downstream industries increases exponentially, the demand will increase correspondingly. With production released, the price has gradually decreased over the past few years, and the amount expected will not rise. At the same time, improving energy, transportation costs, employee salaries, and depreciation of equipment will play a vital role in promoting market costs.

Fiberglass flooring, being customizable, is also recommended for non-residential purposes, due to its secure fastening and maintenance. Fiberglass provides more cushioning and improves ground feel. This form of flooring is built without glue and is unaffected by upward twists. During the forecast period, fluctuating prices of raw materials along with difficulties in sourcing them are expected to serve as a significant challenge for flooring manufacturers and also to restrict fiberglass growth.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Fiberglass Flooring Market:

Mannington Mills Inc., Milliken, The Armstrong Flooring Inc., NOX Corporation, Interface Inc., Gerflor, Shaw Industries Inc., Tarkett, TOLI Floor Corporation, and Mohawk Industries among others.

The Global Fiberglass Flooring Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Fiberglass Flooring market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Composite Tiles

Vinyl Sheets

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale & Distributor Business Trend

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Fiberglass Flooring market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring market size

2.2 Latest Fiberglass Flooring market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Fiberglass Flooring market key players

3.2 Global Fiberglass Flooring size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Fiberglass Flooring market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Fiberglass Flooring market report:

In-depth analysis of the Fiberglass Flooring market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

