Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and high demand for prevention of reperfusion injury are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.88 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends –Increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices/equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.65 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices for wound healing and rising use to prevent reperfusion injury are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for HBOT devices for carbon monoxide poisoning care is expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

By providing oxygen-rich plasma to oxygen-depleted tissue, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices improve wound healing drastically and fast. Wounds damage the blood vessels in the body, allowing fluids to drain into the tissues and cause swelling. The damaged cells are deprived of oxygen as a result of the swelling, and the tissue starts to die. HBOT reduces edoema while also providing oxygen to the tissues. The higher pressure in the chamber causes higher oxygen in the blood. HBOT is intended to break the cycle of swelling, oxygen deprivation, and tissue death, which is expected to increase demand for hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices/equipment over the forecast period. However, high cost of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, concerns regarding FDA approvals and off-label uses, and complications of hyperbaric oxygen treatment are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Haux-Life-Support GmbH, Hyperbaric SAC, Sechrist Industries Inc., Hyperbaric Modular Systems, Inc. (HMS), Environmental Tectonics Corporation, OxyHeal International, Inc., Gulf Coast Hyperbarics Inc., Fink Engineering Pty. Ltd., Hearmec Co., Ltd., and Perry Baromedical Corporation.

The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.

The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment market in these key regions.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices/Equipment Market Segmentation based on Types:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wound Care Thermal Burns Decompression Sickness Crush Injuries Radiation-related Sequelae Other Wound Treatments

Infection Treatment Intracranial Abscess Gas Gangrene Soft Tissue Necrosis Others

Insufficiencies Air Embolism or Gas Embolism Severe Anemia Arterial Insufficiencies Others

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning & Smoke Inhalation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care

Clinics

Hyperbaric Treatment Centers

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



