Rainscreen Cladding Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2021–2027

The rainscreen cladding market size is estimated to reach USD 204.90 Billion from USD 124.95 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by increasing remodeling & maintenance activities, residential and non-residential construction, and focus on enhancing the aesthetic appearance of buildings.

A rainscreen cladding is an effective siding system for enveloping new and old construction and is one of the prevailing sustainability trends in architecture. These systems provide superior thermal performance, fire protection, and weather tightness to buildings. Rainscreen cladding is becoming increasingly popular among builders and architects on account of its thermal and sound efficiency, which further enables cutting back on energy bills and reducing emissions.

Extensive residential and commercial applications of the product to improve resistance to weather will boost rainscreen cladding market growth. The growing construction expenditure, primarily in the residential and commercial sectors for better weather resistance and improved aesthetics, is driving the demand for rainscreen cladding. In addition, a rise in the incidence of natural calamities like hurricanes, tsunamis, and wildfires, is also supporting product proliferation. Moreover, the increasing industrialization rate, coupled with the emergence of new companies in the emerging economies, will supplement the rainscreen cladding market revenue share over the forecast period.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market:

Kingspan Insulation, SFS Group AG, SIKA, Everest Industries Limited, Promat UK Ltd., Sotech Architectural Façade Systems, Rockwool International A/S, Centria International, Dams Incorporated, and Trespa International B.V., among others.

The Global Rainscreen Cladding Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Rainscreen Cladding Market on the basis of material, application, construction type, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Composite Materials

Fiber Cement

Metal

High-Pressure Laminate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Industrial

Construction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Renovation

New Construction

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Rainscreen Cladding market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Rainscreen Cladding market size

2.2 Latest Rainscreen Cladding market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Rainscreen Cladding market key players

3.2 Global Rainscreen Cladding size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Rainscreen Cladding market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Continue…..

Major offerings of the Rainscreen Cladding market report:

In-depth analysis of the Rainscreen Cladding market along with present and emerging trends

Forecast estimations to assist in formulating investment strategies

Assessment of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks of the market

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, and Investment Return Analysis

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

