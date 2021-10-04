Bag On Valve (BOV) Products Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

The global Bag On Valve Products market is forecast to reach USD 10.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Bag-on-valve (BOV) technology is considered to be rapidly increasing in the packaging of various personal care, pharmaceutical, and home care products. This technology also offers a significant advantage for aerosol products that require contactless dispensing. Due to the longer shelf life, the need for fewer or no preservatives, bag-on-valve technology is widely used in food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical packaging. Several key food companies are implementing bag-on-valve technology for packaging sauces, oils, and other liquid and creamy products. This is likely to meet customer demand and requirements for convenience, ease of storage, and packaging.

The high cost associated with BOV technology is expected to hamper growth in the BOV products market. It protects the product from contamination and offers an attractive appearance compared to other forms of packaging. Besides, the need for additional pressurized gas and propellant with packaging products increases the overall cost of packaging. Lack of awareness of the benefit of BOV products among consumers is expected to limit growth in the BOV market over the forecast period. Also, the availability of cheaper alternatives is another major factor that is estimated to hamper market growth.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Bag On Valve (BOV) Products market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Bag On Valve (BOV) Products market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

AptarGroup, Inc., Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., LINDAL Group Holding GmbH, Summit Packaging Systems, Exal Corporation, Precision Valve Corporation, KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice, Chicago Aerosol, TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GmbH, and Shanghai Golden Aerosol, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Bag On Valve (BOV) Products market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bag On Valve Products market on the basis of Product Type, Container Type, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Standard

Aerosol

Low Pressure/Non-Spray

Container Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aluminum

Steel

Tin Plate

Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Care

Household Care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Automotive and Industrial

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

