Canopy Market Size Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Key Factors Forecast, 2021–2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Canopy Market Report

The global Canopy market is forecast to reach USD 2.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The global canopy market is driven by the growing penetration of canopies in various residential and non-residential activities and by the provision of expanded outdoor space for seating and recreation. Increasing canopy installation in several residential and commercial buildings to protect against wind, heat, and precipitation would boost the global canopy market. Besides, the growing residential sector in developed nations combined with the increasing trend to embellish expanded urban areas offered by the canopies would further accelerate the expansion of the canopy market in the coming years.

Canopies are used for shelter, events, gardens, and portables ones for garages. Also, it can be built and fabricated using various materials such as a variety of fabrics, metals, glass, and wood. The product’s uses differ according to the end-use objectives and the outcomes used. Companies are focusing on multiple initiatives to raise understanding of the advantages of using canopies for both residential and non-residential buildings to increase global demand. This is bringing impressive growth to the worldwide market, as the building industry is taking giant strides. The main reason is that they are not only weather protection but also aesthetically pleasing.

Another factor expected to drive market growth is the rapid growth of the residential sector in the economies of Europe and North America. In the forecast period, the rising popularity of the trend, ‘inside-outside living,’ is also expected to boost demand for consumer inclination towards living outside while on a tour or picnic increases the market size.

However, to make certain types of canopies, high costs are required, and steep expenses might be necessary to carry out developmental activities for the same. From a cost-based perspective, these factors significantly hamper the global market.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Canopy Market:

KD Kanopy Inc., Impact Canopies, Lawrence Fabric & Metal Structures Inc., Canopies U.K. Ltd., ExpandaBrand Inc., Jay Jay Enterprise, Shade Structures Inc., Sunair Awnings, Advanced Designs Awnings & Signs, and Eide Industries Inc., among others.

The Global Canopy Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Canopy market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Canopy market on the basis of Material, Application, End-use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

PTFE

ETFE

PVC

Polyester Cloth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Shade Canopy

Events or Large Canopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Canopy Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Canopy market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

