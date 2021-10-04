Super Abrasives Market Size, Revenue Share, Drivers & Trends Analysis, 2021–2027

The global Super Abrasives Market is forecast to reach USD 11.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest for precision and machining tools for the production of motor vehicles and construction activities. In the construction industry, the product is used to manufacture drilling, sawing, and cutting tools to machine concrete, bricks, and stones. However, increasing complexity of super abrasive technology in high-performance applications and high initial costs make it difficult for small-scale and medium-scale companies to compete with the global market leaders and hence, will be hampering the demand of the market.

Rapid urbanization has changed the way of life of individuals and, thus, has expanded the pervasiveness of the construction sector for commercial purposes over a broad aspect; therefore, augmenting the demand for the market product. For ensuring smooth finishing of parts, the product is used as a grinding tool in the manufacturing of automobile parts such as steering mechanism, gear shaft, injection systems, and cam/crankshaft. Increasing motor and electric vehicle production anticipated boosting the market demand for the product in the coming years. The diamond segment is expected to grow significantly, owing to the increasing demand for precision tooling from the automotive and aerospace industries.

Increasing understanding of the high-end technologies and advantages of super abrasives has contributed to an increased inclination towards super abrasives. They are used widely in brake production and manufacture, suspension structures, tires, motors, wheels, and rubber, among others. The automobile product industry and auto OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) account for most of the market for super abrasive products. The automobile industry ‘s robust development is likely to fuel the expansion of the global demand for super abrasives. Moreover, the product spectrum of super abrasives is continually widening, coupled with growing R&D activities expected to accelerate the growth of the global super abrasive industry. On the downside, the high costs associated with them may impede the growth of the worldwide market of super abrasives. Compared with traditional abrasives, the prices of super abrasive grinding wheels are very high. Market growth could also be hampered by a lack of expertise, a limited understanding of consumer needs, and many others. Consequently, the prices of the raw materials used for the manufacture of super abrasives are subject to natural variability, which could hinder demand growth over the forecast period.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Super Abrasives Market:

Radiac Abrasives Inc., Noritake Co. Ltd., Protech Diamond Tools Inc., Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd., 3M, American Superabrasives Corp., Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Eagle Superabrasives, and Action Superabrasive, among others.

The Global Super Abrasives Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Super Abrasives Market on the basis of product, end-user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cubic Boron Nitride

Diamond

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Bearing

Gear

Tool Grinding

Turbine

Others

Market Segmentation by key geographical regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Super Abrasives market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Super Abrasives market size

2.2 Latest Super Abrasives market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Chapter 3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Super Abrasives market key players

3.2 Global Super Abrasives size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Super Abrasives market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report.

