Weathering Steel Market Size, Product Launch, Major Companies, Revenue Analysis, Till 2027

The global Weathering Steel market is forecast to reach USD 1.94 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the building & construction industries, owing to superior properties, including durability, temperature resistance, fatigue resistance, and offering of a more significant product life cycle with minimal maintenance requirements. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation may hamper the demand for weathering steel in the market.

Weathering steel is generally used in building facades and cladding mechanisms in bridge construction because it can reach a product life of 120 years incurring minimal maintenance costs. Increasing global population and accelerated urbanization are expected to boost demand for buildings and automobiles, contributing to congestion in traffic, which is anticipated to propel the need for the road over bridges, thereby driving the growth for the weathering steel market.

The inclined development in Europe’s weathering steel industry is attributed to the growing demand for bridges, sculptures, and railway vehicles. Weathering steel is projected to see a surge in demand from the region with on-going electrification projects across the region, as the project is used to supplement the mild steel for reducing costs and environmental pollution. However, market growth over the forecast period is likely to be limited by product penetration in high humid atmospheric conditions and densely polluted areas. Conditions with corrosive industrial or chemical fumes create obstacles to the development of patina protective oxide. Patina is a protective coating of rustic nature that prevents the surface from erosion and failure of patina formation results of structural degradation. Thus, ambient atmospheric conditions expected to play a vital role in increasing product acceptance.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

JFE Steel Corporation, HBIS Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, ArcelorMittal, SSAB AB, Tata Steel Ltd., POSCO, Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., and Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Weathering Steel Market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Weathering Steel market on the basis of grade, form, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

A242 (COR-TEN A)

A588 (COR-TEN B)

Others

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plates

Sheets

Bars

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Art & Architecture

Industrial

Others

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Weathering Steel market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Weathering Steel market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

