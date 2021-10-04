Cool Roof Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global cool roof market size is expected to reach USD 31.58 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is majorly driven by rapid urbanization, increase in construction activities and projects worldwide, rising use of green and sustainable construction raw materials, and increasing deployment of green heating and cooling systems in residential and commercial buildings. Other key factors driving revenue growth of the global cool roof market are rapid industrialization – mainly in developing countries – rising focus on reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and growing concerns related to global warming and climate change, increasing preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient home designs, and surging demand for green and energy-efficient roofing systems.

A cool roof is among the most widely used roofing systems that deliver high thermal emittance and robust solar reflectance, which reducing heat transfer within a building. Cool roofs comprise highly reflective surfaces (shingles or tiles) that help to reduce ambient air temperatures (known as the urban heat island effect). This type of roofing is more energy-efficient and durable than standard or conventional roofing systems. Cool roofs help to save on energy costs and lower electricity bills by reducing the need for air conditioning, while at the same time offering enhanced comfort in indoor spaces such as covered patios or garages that are normally not well air-conditioned or ventilated. Cool roof coatings are produced from white or special pigments that reflect sunlight and protect surfaces from chemical damage and harmful Ultraviolet (UV) rays.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3197

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Firestone Building Products, Malarkey Roofing, PABCO Building Products, LLC, Henry Company, ATAS International Inc., IKO Industries Ltd., Tamko Building Products, Inc., GAF Materials Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, and Owens Corning.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Cool Roof Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, the global cool roof market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Steep-slope Roofs

Low-slope Roofs

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Slates

Tiles

Metal Roofs

Asphalt Shingles

Single-ply Membranes

Modified BUR

Foam Roofs

Coated Roofs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3197

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Cool Roof market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Cool Roof market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

To know more about the “Cool Roof Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cool-roof-market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per requirements. Please connect with us and our team will ensure you get the report well-suited to your needs.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Expansive Cement Market Demand

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Opportunities

Hydraulic Cylinders Market Analysis

Building Thermal Insulation Market Overview

Grinding Aids For Cement Market Revenue

Enhanced Fire Protection Systems Market Size

Smart Oilfield Market Size

Industrial Mobile Cranes Market Share

Mobile Cranes Market Growth

All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Trends

Cassette Air Conditioner Market Demand

Ceiling Air Conditioner Market Opportunities

https://clarkcountyblog.com/