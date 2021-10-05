Surgical Table Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2027

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.45 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Increased healthcare expenditure

The global surgical table market is expected to reach USD 1.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the market demand. Surgery, a basic component of health care systems, is used in treating a wide range of diseases to improve human health. Surgeries are necessary for everyone ranging from infants with congenital abnormalities to the aged with cataracts. Surgery may be preventative, as in prophylactic mastectomy, or curative as in case of cancers. Often, it an element of critical emergency care, like trauma, along with the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoarthritis. Furthermore, surgical care is vital in the diagnosis and supportive care of various conditions.

Several efforts are being made to increase the scope of surgical services including the World Bank’s Disease Control Priorities project and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency & Essential Surgical Care program, which encourage the deployment of essential packages of interventions at district hospitals in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which was expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. According to a study in 2013, it has been estimated that vascular surgery has the highest likely demand growth (31%), followed by cardiology (20%), radiology, neurological surgery, and general surgery (each with demand growth of 18%) among aged people.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report Include:

Berchtold GmbH & Co. KG, Skytron, Steris, TRUMPF Medizin Systeme GmbH+ Co. KG, AGA Sanittsartikel GmbH, Denyers International Pty, Alvo, Eschmann, Holdings Limited, Getinge AB, and Mizuho Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, non-powered surgical tables dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.8% in the forecast period. These are the basic type of surgical tables with benefits of better accessibility, stability, imaging support and support of larger patients.

By surgery type, general surgery contributed to the latest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period. General surgery is a kind of surgery that emphasizes surgeries pertaining to the esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, pancreas, liver, gallbladder, and appendix, among others.

By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to have a growth rate of 3.0% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.0% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance of North America is owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population along with an increase in unhealthy lifestyle habits in the region.

Additionally, the report consists a detailed analysis of the segmentation of the Surgical Table market based on product types and end-use/application offered in the Surgical Table market.

Surgical Table Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

No-Powered surgical Tables

Powered Surgical Tables

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

General Surgery

Specialty Surgery

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Metal

Composite

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Country-wise regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



