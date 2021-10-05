Dental Handpiece Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The increasing incidence in dental diseases and innovation in the market is expected to drive the demand for dental handpiece.

Market Size – USD 1.36 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Growth in geriatric population.

The global Dental Handpiece Market is forecast to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A dental handpiece is a tool used to drill into particular areas of the tooth with low and high speed. Dental handpiece are generally used for dental procedures such as cleaning of teeth, removal of tooth structures, polishing, and shaping of teeth.

The market for dental handpiece is anticipated to grow owing to the rapid increase in the number of dental experts in both developing and developed nations, and rising investments in dental care services. An increase in geriatric population and change in eating and drinking habits are also some of the factors that will propel market demand. Dental healthcare is witnessing a rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products in the coming years.

Dental services are among the fastest-growing market in the healthcare industry. These services include diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the oral cavity. It includes dental implants, root canal – endodontic, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, laser dentistry, dentures, and smile makeover, among other services. Increase in the demand for dental services will propel the demand for dental handpieces.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Kavo Dental, Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Inovadent, Dentflex, Medidenta International Inc., NSK ltd., Morita, and Bien-Air, among others.

Dental Handpiece Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Air-driven Handpieces

Electric Handpieces

Hybrid air-electric Handpieces

Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Low-Speed Handpiece

High-Speed Handpiece

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Dental Handpiece market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

