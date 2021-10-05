T-Cell Therapy Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2028

Major prevalence of cancer and rising awareness regarding advanced cancer treatments are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 4.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.4%, Market Trends –Increasing number of cancer research centers in developing countries

The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 21 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as increasing geriatric population globally, rising awareness about advanced cancer treatments, and major prevalence of cancers are driving market revenue growth. T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that involves genetic modification of T-cells. This process is used to treat different types of cancers.

There are mainly three main types of T-cell therapies; CAR T-cell therapy, T-cell receptor (TCR)-based, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)-based. CAR T-cell therapy or Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy is one of the most effective methods of cancer treatment. CAR T-cell therapy segment accounted for majority revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing number of clinical trials for CAR T-cell therapy and increasing investment in research related to CAR T-cell therapy.

North America accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Major revenue contributors to revenue of the North America market are the United States and Canada, respectively. Factors such as growing number of clinical trials of T-cell therapies being conducted are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Gilead Sciences Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., Bluebird Bio Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, and Celgene Corporation.

The report segments the T-Cell Therapy market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

T-Cell Therapy Market Segmentation:

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Research

Commercialized

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

CAR T-cell therapy

T-cell receptor (TCR)-based

Tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)-based

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hematologic Malignancies

Lymphoma

Myeloma

Leukemia

Solid Tumors

Brain & Central Nervous System

Liver Cancer

Melanoma

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

