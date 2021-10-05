X-Ray Imaging Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2028

The growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market for x-ray imaging.

Market Size – USD 11.21 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.7%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.

The global X-Ray Imaging market is forecast to reach USD 16.05 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. X-ray imaging systems are important tools that improve healthcare by diagnosing several injuries, diseases, and fractures.

Technological advancement has led to the development of novel processes and devices. Digitalization of x-ray imaging has made data storage possible in digital signals. Large area detection, low dose imaging, and high energy resolution are transforming X-ray imaging technologies. The X-ray imaging market is expected to have cheaper hardware, high resolutions, and less harmful smaller doses of ionizing agent in the coming years.

The healthcare expenditure is expected to increase in the global platform, owing to the rising government and non-government initiatives and the growing prevalence of diseases. The increase in the market is due to a rise in accessibility and affordability of the x-ray imaging procedure for various medical conditions. Moreover, growing tie-ups between government bodies and research institutes, along with the presence of numerous manufacturers, are considered to be a high rendering factor of this industry. The growing prevalence of dental and cardiovascular diseases increases the need for x-ray imaging. This helps in increasing the demand for the global demand of the x-ray imaging market.

Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.

Top Companies operating in the Market and Profiled in the Report include:

Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Canon, Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, and Esaote S.P.A, among others.

X-Ray Imaging Market Segmentation:

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Stationary

Portable

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Analog X-ray Imaging

Digital X-ray Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Orthopedic X-ray Imaging

Chest X-ray Imaging

Dental X-ray Imaging

Mammography X-ray Imaging

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Region analysis Covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global X-Ray Imaging market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

