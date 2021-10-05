Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2026

Government initiatives for large scale collaborations of Point-of-Care molecular diagnostics for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 883.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends– Advancements in Point of Care molecular diagnostics like rapid testing and diagnosis

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 883.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,530.4 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.7%. Point-of-care molecular diagnostics have provided rapid actionable information to the patient and also quick results to the test diagnosis boosting the growth of the market. Newly, emerging molecular diagnostics has proved to meet the requirements for speed, low cost, and have simplified methods of Point-of-care applications. The development of technology, which has made able to diagnose various infectious diseases at different sites with limited infrastructure, is expected to be the key driver boosting the market demand for POC molecular diagnostics. An intense effort has been made to build on existing technologies and further to generate new technologies for the diagnosis of a broad spectrum of infectious diseases.

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Top Players in the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (US), Quidel (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cepheid(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton (US), Dickinson and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Bayer health care pharmaceuticals

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Assays & Kits

Instruments/Analyzers

Services & Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Genetic Sequencing-based (DNA/RNA Purification)

Hybridization-based (In-Situ Hybridization)

Microarray-based (Chips and Microarrays)

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Mass Spectrometry

Isothermal Amplification

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Health Care Associated Infection

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Decentralized Labs

Others

Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

The Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

