Endometriosis Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis 2028

Increasing awareness about women’s health, increasing occurrence rate of the condition, the rising focus on clinical trials are some of the factors boosting the endometriosis market.

The Global endometriosis market is forecast to reach USD 2,544.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endometriosis is the resultant of the growth of endometrial tissue on bowel, ovaries, and tissues lining the pelvis. The hormonal changes associated with the menstrual cycle impacts the misplaced endometrial tissue that results in the area to become inflamed that causes pain. It implies that the tissue will thicken, grow, and break down. With time, the tissue that broken down has nowhere to go and becomes trapped in pelvis.

The market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. One of the mentionable factors in this regards being, the increasing occurrence rate of the condition. It has turned out to be a common gynecological condition, affecting approximately 10% of women. Treatment for the disease is dependent on the severity of the disease, symptoms, and if the care user wishes to have children. The condition is treatable with surgery, medication, or both. Medication is usually tried first when pain is the primary problem. Medications that are prescribed to treat the condition include pain relievers like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and hormonal medications, including gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists and birth control pills, progestin. Hormonal medications help minimize the growth of the endometrial tissue and may prevent the formation of new adhesions. Though it is mentionable that, these drugs are usually not effective in getting rid of endometriosis tissue that is already there. In regards to surgical options, Conservative surgery like Laparoscopy, hysterectomy are some of the available options.

In context to region, Europe occupies a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant of the continuous growth of the healthcare sector and rising investment in the industry.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.

Surging demands and transition to patient-centric care delivery across geographies will change pharma and healthcare market trends through 2028.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the healthcare industry such as incorporation of IoT and Machine Learning to enhance efficiency of medical products. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to expand their product offerings and cater to unmet medical needs.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Meditrina Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Evotec AG, Debiopharm Group and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report segments the Endometriosis market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to stakeholders, investors, and clients.

Endometriosis Market Segmentation:

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Laparoscopy

Laparotomy

Pelvic nerves surgery

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

NSAID’s

Gonadotropins Releasing Hormone Agonists

Progestin

Oral Contraceptive Pills

End-Users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hospital

Pharmacies

Drugstores

E-commerce

Regional Analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa U.A.E Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

