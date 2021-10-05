Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Report

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market is forecast to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the road infrastructure sectors for manual applications owing to the properties, including impermeability, tensile strength, stress immunity, and thixotropy. Moreover, they are also used to prevent corrosion of internal structural supports, resulting from unwanted water inflow. Furthermore, massive investments by the governments across various countries for the development of marine structures, long-lasting buildings, and roads is expected to drive the concrete repair mortars market. However, the rising new construction technology acts as a replacement for repair materials, which will hamper the demand for the market.

During the forecast period, the cementitious mortars are projected to be the most widely used type of concrete repair mortars, due to their lower cost compared to epoxy based mortars. They are also simple to use and can be used for structural, as well as non-structural repairs, which contributed to their market popularity. The construction industry is experiencing rapid expansion, with substantial investment from both public and private players in infrastructure projects. The growing construction maintenance sector is boosting demand for concrete repair mortars, driven by the increasing preference for maintaining and restoring old infrastructure over constructing new infrastructure from scratch. Such mortars reinforce and repair structures by guarding against deterioration, cracks, and exposure to water and chemical substances. They also exist for aesthetic fixes and network re-profiling.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

Pidilite Industries Ltd., Fosroc International Ltd., The Euclid Chemical Company, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain Weber S.A, SIKA AG, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd., Adhesive Technology Corp., Remmers Baustofftechnik GmbH, and Mapei S.p.A., among others.

The Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Concrete Repair Mortars market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Concrete Repair Mortars market on the basis of product, end-user, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cementitious

Epoxy-based mortars

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Utility Industries

Marine Structures

Road Infrastructure

Buildings & Car Park Constructions

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manual

Spraying

Pouring

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Concrete Repair Mortars market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

