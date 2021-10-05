Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2028

The global waterproofing membrane market size is expected to reach USD 53.10 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily attributed to increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective waterproofing membranes. Rising demand for clean potable water and increasing incidence of waterborne diseases are fueling demand for a high-grade and long-lasting waterproofing system.

Growth in the construction industry in various developing countries, coupled with steadily increasing global population, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving demand for more dependable and robust buildings and infrastructure. In addition, need to maintain structural integrity of newly constructed buildings is expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Waterproofing membranes are increasingly being utilized to prevent water seepage into roofs and walls, building and structures, and basements. The durability and reliability of waterproofing membranes help in fulfilling the requirements of even the most demanding below-ground structures, and this is another factors driving demand and application.

Rising demand for rooftop waterproofing of structures is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. The damage caused by water leads to significant financial loss and creates concerns and safety issues. For instance, issues related to water account for 80% of a building’s defects. Physically repairing or remodeling the roof is an expensive task. However, commercial properties benefit from quality roof insulation and waterproofing. Increasing application of waterproof membranes and improvement of the overall water drainage of the roof helps in maintenance of effective commercial and residential buildings.

Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, SOPREMA Group, Johns Manville, BASF SE, Fosroc, Pidilite Industries Limited, GAF Materials Corporation, and Minerals Technologies Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global waterproofing membrane market based on membrane type, raw material, application, and region:

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Hot Liquid-Applied

Cold Liquid-Applied

Fully Adhered Sheets

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

PVC

Modified Bitumen

TPO

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Building Structures

Roofing and Walls

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Waterproofing Membrane Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

