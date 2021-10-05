Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2027

The global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market is forecast to reach USD 557.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major manufacturers of the market are making high investments in the product’s innovations to developed Plastic Fasteners with corrosion resistance and superior strength properties. Increasing demand is also being witnessed by many end-use industries. These factors are fostering market growth.

A high growth rate of the construction industry, especially in the developing countries, where there is growing industrialization and urbanization due to increasing disposable incomes, is leading to an increased demand for Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners. Several players present in the industry offer a broad product portfolio, with options of customizing application-based products. This is expected to drive the demand for the market in the forecast period.

Fluctuations in raw material prices can hamper the market demand, as many small and medium players, may hesitate to venture into a market with price volatility. There is high competition among existing players in the market. This can affect their profit margins. Also, there is a rising prevalence for substitutes of the product, such as adhesives and tapes. These factors can lead to reduced demand for the product.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Shanghai Fasteners Company, Araymond, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bossard, Penn Engineering, MW Industries, Stanley Black & Decker, ATF, Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco), and Illinois Tool Works Incorporated (ITW), among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market on the basis of product, function, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cable Ties

Clips

Rivets

Grommets

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Attaching/Bonding

Cable Management

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Building and Construction Plastic Fasteners market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

