Aggregates Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Aggregates Market Report

The global Aggregates market is forecast to reach USD 723.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the concrete industry for commercial purposes due to its usage in concrete and cement manufacturing, railway ballast, and road base and coverings. Infrastructure aging and the growing construction industry are projected to fuel the growth of the demand for building aggregates over the forecast period. Investment in technology is likely to be a primary priority in the coming years. Developed and emerging countries also depend on expanding the infrastructure market.

For instance, the country will have a substantial investment requirement of USD 4.50 trillion by 2040, according to India’s 2019 economic survey. India spends around USD 200.00 billion a year, which is about 7.0% to 8.0% of its GDP. Also, Middle East region infrastructure spending is fueling demand for construction aggregates and related products. Healthy economic development and population expansion in emerging economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East, is expected to increase construction spending.

The US infrastructure sector is in dire need of upgrading as the country has witnessed an increase in the incidents bridge collapse in recent years. As per 2017 statistics from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), nearly 9.1% of the country’s bridges are structurally deficient. In the coming years, the nation is expected to see a significant increase in the growth of bridge infrastructure. In the forecast period, China is expected to lead the construction of high-rise buildings. According to the Council’s statistics on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, China accounted for nearly 60.0% of new high-rise construction in 2017. A similar high-rise construction boom has been observed across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Aggregates Market:

Martin Marietta Materials Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim, Eurocement Group, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH plc, Vulcan Materials Company, LSR Group, Adelaide Brighton Ltd., and Hanlon Concrete, among others.

The Global Aggregates Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Aggregates market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Aggregates market on the basis of product type, end-user, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crushed Stone

Sand

Gravel

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Concrete

Road Base & Coverings

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Aggregates Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Aggregates market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

