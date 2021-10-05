Modular Chillers Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2021–2027

The global Modular Chillers market is forecast to reach USD 3.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing an expanded interest from the power generation industry because of its ability to cool and recover heat from the cooling module to increase the cooling system’s overall efficiency. They are ideal for space cooling and process cooling in commercial, residential, and industrial applications as they are dependable, cost-effective, and are available in water-cooled or air-cooled types ranging in size from 20 to 60 nominal tons each. Also, they are compact in format, energy-efficient, and flexible in function and can be connected to 12 units in parallel to increase the overall cooling capacity of the chiller systems.

The most significant advantage of modular chillers is ‘modularity,’ – which means when cooling requirements are low, and operators can shut down any unit and switch to any number of units when the need is high. The operators can, therefore, reduce downtime to zero hours, as all modules are highly unlikely to malfunction. Furthermore, modular chillers offer superior expandability by adding parallel modules with the currently installed chiller system when operators plan infrastructure expansion as their capacity can be increased. The water-cooled chiller uses the water and heat transfer fluids for cooling, making them very efficient compared to modular air-cooled chillers, which use only ambient air to cool. This has increased its demand in commercial and industrial applications for space and process cooling.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3230

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group, Frigel Firenze S.p.A, Multistack LLC., Haier Group, and Gree Electric Appliances Inc., among others.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Modular Chillers market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Modular Chillers market on the basis of type, end-user, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Air-Cooled Modular Chillers

Water-Cooled Modular Chillers

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Power Generation

Mining

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3230

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Modular Chillers Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Modular Chillers market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Modular Chillers Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/modular-chillers-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Analysis

Blended Cement Market Overview

Seismic Isolation Systems Market Revenue

Anti-Vibration Rubber Mounts Market Size

Pumps and Valves Services Market Share

Industrial Mobile Cranes Market Share

Mobile Cranes Market Growth

All-Vanadium Redox Flow Battery Market Trends

Cassette Air Conditioner Market Demand

Ceiling Air Conditioner Market Opportunities