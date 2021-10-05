Conveying Equipment Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2027

The global conveying equipment market is forecast to reach USD 60.22 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Conveying equipment, mechanical handling equipment has gained significant popularity from the industrial sector for process automation in the last few years. Its ability to carry bulky and heavy material helps it to finds utilization in several industries such as automotive, retail, and food & beverage. Moreover, conveying equipment are customized according to their usage.

Factors such as the need for automation to reduce manufacturing costs and waste, growing industrialization, and improve production efficiency are driving growth. The market players focus on lean manufacturing techniques to better the manufacturing process. Emerging nations like Brazil, India, and China are potential markets. However, high installation costs could hinder the growth of the industry. However, the development of cost-effective and eco-friendly conveying equipment would create more opportunities for the equipment.

Manufacturers have developed different types of conveying equipment to meet specific demands from the consumers. Some of the popular belt conveying equipment includes elevator belt conveyors, flatbed belt conveyors, variable speed conveyors, packing belt conveyors, among others. Belt conveyors find the extensive demand in the market due to their advantages in conveying a variety of goods of light or heavyweight, large or small, regular or irregular shaped products. Industry players have focused on developing cost-effective, tough, and reliable systems in this category. The industry players invest heavily in R&D to design and manufacture the emerging needs of the consumers. The players have designed modular conveying equipment to meet the demand for flexibility of the consumers.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Emerson, Siemens, Continental, Daifuku, Fives, Taikisha, Honeywell Intelligrated, Dematic, SSI Schaefer, and Invata, among others.

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Conveying Equipment Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers a detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report contains a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the conveying equipment market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bulk Handling

Unit Handling

Parts and Attachment

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Airport

Automotive

Warehouse & Distribution

Mining

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Durable goods

Non-durable goods

Manufacturing goods

The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities and costs. Research analysts have formulated this report through extensive primary and secondary research on the regional segmentation.

Key questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Conveying Equipment market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends and how they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Conveying Equipment market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

