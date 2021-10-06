Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Report

The global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane market is forecast to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increased construction and infrastructure activities due to the economic growth, emphasis on protecting buildings and infrastructure from corrosion and other weather conditions, and the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are the main drivers of growth in the global below-grade waterproofing membrane market.

Lack of contractor awareness of the right type and quality of construction chemicals for sustainable structures is likely to limit the use of waterproofing membranes in the construction industry. Also, the volatility of the main prices of raw materials such as bitumen and polypropylene should lead to further market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a massive downward impact on the global Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane industry in 2020, the reason being the halt in the public infrastructure and commercial applications, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market do hold ground.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market:

GCP Applied Technologies, Sika AG, RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., BASF SE, Mineral Technologies Inc., Soprema Group, Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co., Ltd., and Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

The Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Below Grade Waterproofing Membrane market on the basis of Membrane Type, Position, End-Use, and Region:

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sheet-Based

Liquid-Coated

Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Positive-Side

Blind-Side

Negative-Side

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Public Infrastructure

Residential

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

