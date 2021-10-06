Gas Separation Membrane Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021–2027

The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 1.33 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for biogas and cost-efficiency of membrane separation in the emerging countries are factors contributing to market growth. The growth of this market is a result of growing demand in emerging markets for carbon dioxide removal. The regulation concerning multifunctional membrane plasticization, however, restricts the growth of the market for gas separation membranes.

The end-users prefer durable membranes, which, because of their economic competitiveness and the severe conditions under which gas separating membranes operate in the end, have a greater range and permeability at a lower cost. In recent years, R&D activities have been trending in inorganic membranes (ceramic, silica, and zeolite). However, there are three times more costs for the processing of these membranes than polymer membranes. To provide an alternative, economic membrane that combines homogeneously interpenetrating polymer matrices for easy processing, mixed matrix membranes are developed to facilitate processability and high permeability inorganic particles. These membranes are formed by blending the polymer with zeolites or other media for molecular sieving. When contrast with conventional inorganic membranes, hybrid materials often provide the advantage of low costs and improved mechanical properties. These membranes are still in progress and must be marketed. Once reviewed, there should be high demand for the mixed matrix membranes.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Gas Separation Membrane market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Gas Separation Membrane market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Honeywell UOP, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., DIC Corporation, Generon Igs Inc., and Membrane Technology and Research Inc., among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Gas Separation Membrane market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Gas Separation Membrane Market on the basis of Product, Manufacturing Process, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polysulfone

Polyimide & Polyaramide

Cellulose Acetate

Others

Module Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spiral Wound

Hollow fiber

Plate & Frame

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Dioxide Removal

Nitrogen Generation

Oxygen Enrichment

Hydrogen Recovery

Air Dehydration

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Waste & Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report.

