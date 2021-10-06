Structural Insulated Panels Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2028

The global structural insulated panels market size is expected to reach USD 610.6 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Some key factors driving global structural insulated panels market revenue growth are increasing demand for eco-friendly, economical, and energy-efficient building materials. Cost-effectiveness in terms of minimizing energy costs and increasing energy efficiency of buildings through adoption of more efficient materials such as structural insulated panels is expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Increasing investment by manufacturers for development of structural insulated panels which can be suit almost any building design is driving utilization in the construction industry. The airtightness and unrivaled insulation delivered by structural insulated panels helps in reducing energy costs over the lifetime of a building. These panels are around 50% more energy efficient in comparison to traditional timber panels, and also contribute positively to the environment by minimizing CO 2 levels. Moreover, less energy consumed during the manufacturing processes in comparison to traditional construction materials is expected to drive promotion and preference and is expected to support market growth.

Increasing initiatives to minimize greenhouse gas emissions and need for energy conservation in residential and commercial buildings are factors contributing to increasing utilization of structural insulated panels. For example, the Building Technology Program by the Department of Energy (DOE) made its goal to minimize residential consumption through the adoption of Zero-energy Home concept. Zero-energy Home concept is driving demand for structural insulated panels as these form an airtight building envelope that reduces energy needs for cooling and heating, and thus helping in energy conservation. Rapid urbanization and growth in the construction industry across developing countries is expected to continue to boost market growth. Increase in the number of residential, healthcare, and commercial buildings, driven by rapidly increasing population is also supporting market revenue growth. Increasing need for more energy efficient solution in buildings is fueling rising usage of construction materials with exceptional thermal performance and less impact on the environment.

To get sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3272

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

PREMIER SIPS, Alubel SpA, Kingspan Group plc, PFB Corporation, Owens Corning, Foard Panel, Inc., ENERCEPT, INC., Eagle Panel Systems, Inc., Extreme Panel Technologies, Inc., and Insulspan Inc.

The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Structural Insulated Panels market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global structural insulated panels market based on material type, skin type, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Glass Wool

Skin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

OSB Two Side

OSB One Side

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Wall and Floor

Cold Storage

Roofs

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/3272

To summarize, the report titled ‘Global Structural Insulated Panels Market’ provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Structural Insulated Panels market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

To know more about the “Structural Insulated Panels Market” report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/structural-insulated-panels-market

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us, and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W.

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

3D Concrete Printing Market Overview

Prefabricated Building Market Revenue

Facing Bricks Market Size

Roof Truss Market Share

Fused Filament Market Growth

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Trends

Karl Fischer Titrators Market Opportunities

Fuel Ethanol Market Size

Pressure Vessel Market Demand

Hardwood Flooring Market Share