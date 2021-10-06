Green Building Materials Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2027

The global Green Building Materials market is forecast to reach USD 573.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Green building is a technology for developing an environmentally friendly infrastructure. The goal of these structures is to reduce the negative impacts of residential and commercial constructions on human health and the environment through better site selection, construction, design, maintenance, and disposal at the most, along the full life cycle of green building materials.

The positive effect of these materials on human health mainly stimulates the market. Besides, the governments of various developed countries facilitate high-performance green buildings; an example of this is the US recovery and reinvestment law. Due to frequent climate change and extreme weather conditions, consumers prefer to adopt green roof technology to maintain the temperature inside the structure as well as to recover rainwater. However, the unavailability of high performance, eco-friendly green building materials, and cost issues are the key factors hampering the market growth.

The cost of the construction of green buildings is higher than that of typical buildings. The market anticipates significant growth due to the strict regulations adopted by the North American and European governments, which focus on green building technologies. Also, attempts by various NGOs and companies to raise awareness of the adoption of sustainable technologies would stimulate the market for green building materials in the future.

The report presents a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Green Building Materials market, covering details about the key manufacturers and companies, price analysis, revenue estimation, gross profit margins, business expansion plans, and other vital details that offers the readers deep insights into each company operating in the industry. The report also focuses on strategic alliances in the Green Building Materials market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, licensing agreements, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others.

Top Players Analyzed in the Report are:

PPG Industries, Interface Inc., Kingspan Group Plc, Lafarge, Owens Corning, National Fiber, RedBuilt, LLC, Binderholz GmbH, Bauder Limited and Alumasc Group, among others.

For a comprehensive value chain analysis, the report covers the downstream and upstream essentials of the Green Building Materials market. It also pays special focus on the growth process, macro- and micro-economic factors, raw material sources analysis, and other technical data. The report further segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions and offers insights into the segments that have the highest penetration and profit margin, along with recent developments based on geographies.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Green Building Materials market on the basis of Product, End-User Industry, Application, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Structural

Interior

Exterior

Others

End-User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Insulation

Roofing

Framing

Interior Finishing

Exterior Siding

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Benefits of Global Green Building Materials Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries or inquiries about customization, kindly connect with us to know more. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

